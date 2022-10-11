DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur officially has a new ambulance service.

Officials with the city and Abbott EMS held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to mark the start of the EMS provider’s service to the city. The ceremony included speeches by Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Abbott representatives.

Photo courtesy of Ryan Huffer

“The team at Abbott EMS has a single mission: making a difference by caring for people in need,” Abbott said in a statement. “We are caregivers, first and foremost. Our promise to you is that we will treat our patients, customers and teams with respect.”

Abbot EMS replaces the dissolved Decatur Ambulance Service in providing ambulance service to the city.