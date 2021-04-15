City of Decatur conducts prescribed burn

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is conducting a prescribed burn in the area.

The burn is near Angle Crossing Road, east of Sangamon Road. Large amounts of smoke and flames could be seen in the area.

City Public Works Director Matt Newell said the burn is being done in an area where they put sediment from the Lake Decatur dredging. He said while the sediment was drying out, weeds and other vegetation grew on the site. The burn is to control that growth.

Newell said the City enlisted the help of the Macon County Conservation District with this project because of their expertise with prescribed burns. Conservation District officials said there was no way to mow that area because equipment would sink, so they prescribed the burn.

The burn is only happening on Thursday.

Additionally, officials said the basin in that area is filled with an exotic plant species called “Phragmites.” They said that is why there was so much smoke during the burn and why the smoke was darker than usual.