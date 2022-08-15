DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur chose a new ambulance service.

“The transition to a new EMS provider for Decatur and Macon County is underway,” said officials in a news release. They chose to issue a license to Abbott EMS/GMR.

“This was a tough decision but we believe we made the right one for the EMS needs of Decatur and greater Macon County,” said City Manager Scot Wrighton. “The company best matching, complying with, and exceeding the requirements of Chapter 53 of the City Code, bringing the greatest amount of experience and resources to the community, and best fitting the needs of the area is Abbott EMS/GMR.”

The service’s parent company, Global Medical Response (GMR), has been operating since 1996. They have services in 40 states.