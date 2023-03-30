DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A prescribed controlled burn will be taking place in Decatur on Thursday, city officials announced.

The burn will start around noon at a property commonly called the old Corley landfill. The property is located south of the Sangamon River dam near U.S. Route 51/Main Street

City officials said the burn will be conducted in the safest manner possible, with the Decatur Fire Department being notified. The burn, they added, will also produce less smoke and will be of shorter duration that the last burn at the Oakley Sediment Basin.