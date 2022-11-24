DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville will waive fees in select downtown parking areas ahead of the holiday season beginning Nov. 25.

The city said this is in support of local small businesses and in the spirit of the holiday season.

The downtown parking areas, which will not be restricted to the usual two-hour limit, include the first two blocks of Vermilion Street and North Street. Parking will be monitored in the paid permitted parking lots.

The city advised this waived two-hour parking is for visitors and patrons only. They said storeowners and employees must continue to park in their regular designated areas.

The waive is scheduled to last until Jan. 1, 2023.