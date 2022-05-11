DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville is making it easier for people to vote this summer when the Illinois primaries take place.

The city purchased new touch-screen voting systems; after someone votes, the system will print out a slip of paper that then gets fed into the tabulator. Election officials say the new system is ADA compliant, ensures ballots are filled out completely and accurately and gets voters in and out of a polling station in no time.

“We’re excited,” said Sandy Delhaye, Executive Director of the Danville Election Commission. “It’s new technology and the machines we had before were outdated. So we feel very fortunate we were able to purchase these.”

The new equipment cost around $70,000. Voters who want to use a traditional ballot will still have that option.