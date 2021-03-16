City of Danville lifts burn ban

DANVILLE, ILL. (WCIA) — Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. has announced people in Danville can now have recreational fires and burn off leaves.

In an emailed statement, the mayor says the ban is officially lifted as of Tuesday. He adds the rule was put in place to help the city’s healthcare partners through the pandemic.

If you plan to have a recreational fire outside a home in Danville, the mayor asks that report it to the Public Safety Building by calling 217-442-0153

Williams is also remind people living in Danville about the city’s leaf burning ordinance. It says people can only burn leaves under the following conditions.