City of Danville lifts burn ban

DANVILLE, ILL. (WCIA) — Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. has announced people in Danville can now have recreational fires and burn off leaves.
In an emailed statement, the mayor says the ban is officially lifted as of Tuesday. He adds the rule was put in place to help the city’s healthcare partners through the pandemic.
If you plan to have a recreational fire outside a home in Danville, the mayor asks that report it to the Public Safety Building by calling 217-442-0153
Williams is also remind people living in Danville about the city’s leaf burning ordinance. It says people can only burn leaves under the following conditions.
- The burning includes only the following: leaves, twigs, branches or limbs of no more than one (1) inch in diameter, brush or similar natural vegetation.
- The burning shall not include the following: trash, refuse, rubbish, garbage, plastic, paper, cardboard, litter, or similar household or commercial waste.
- The burning occurs between sunrise and sunset.
- The burning shall not occur on any public street, alley, or sidewalk.
- A responsible person above the age of 16 shall be in constant attendance.
- Burning which occurs out in the open shall be at least 50 feet from any structure
- Burning which occurs in an approved container shall be at least 15 feet from any structure
- Firefighting equipment in the form of a garden hose, buckets of water, or extinguishers shall be readily available
- The burning does not create a visibility hazard on roadways or railways within the city
- The burning does not become a nuisance or health hazard by reason of smoke, fumes, fly ash, dust, soot, or noxious odor
- The burning occurs when atmospheric conditions will readily dissipate contaminants unless such conditions are likely to create or add to a hazardous situation.
- The burning complies with all other applicable provisions of the IFC.