DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville is hosting a design contest in search of a new city logo.

Danville officials said they have been working on building up the city’s branding since last winter. Now, they are hosting a competition for local artists and graphic designers to create a brand new logo.

“A piece of this puzzle is a City of Danville logo that reflects our newly developed story, pillars, and tagline,” they said.

Artists have until Dec. 29 to submit up to three designs. For more specific instructions and style guidelines for before you begin your design, and to submit your logos when you’re done, email Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer at agreer@cityofdanville.org.

The logos will be put to a public vote and narrowed down to the top five. The City of Danville’s leadership team will then take it from there to select a winner. The winning designer will be awarded a $500 prize.

City officials shared their excitement for the contest.

“We are so proud to be a city full of creatives, and hope that this contest is an opportunity for collaboration and inclusion, reflecting our strength of having a strong arts presence in Danville.”