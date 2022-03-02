DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of runners and walkers are expected to participate in the City of Danville’s inaugural Glow Downtown 5k on Friday.

To accommodate the race, the city will be closing several streets through the downtown area.

Hazel Street from English Street to Williams Streets will be closed, as will Vermillion Street from Williams to Main Street. These closures are expected to last between 4 and 8 p.m..

Drivers are advised to plan for an alternate route of travel during that time.