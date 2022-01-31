City of Charleston: Drivers risk being towed if parked here during snow removal

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — With a severe winter storm forecasted for this week, the City of Charleston is reminding people of its snow removal routes ahead of the storm.

Snow removal begins whenever the amount of snow on the ground is higher than two inches. During snow removal, it is illegal to park on the following streets:

Grant Avenue between University Drive and 4th Street

Harrison Avenue between Division Street and 18th Street

Jackson Avenue between Division Street and 18th Street

Monroe Avenue between Division Street and 18th Street

6th Street between Railroad Avenue and Lincoln Avenue

7th Street between Railroad Avenue and Lincoln Avenue

10th Street between Monroe Avenue and Lincoln Avenue

11th Street between Monroe Avenue and Lincoln Avenue

Any cars parked on these streets during snow removal and for 12 hours after will be towed. People who park their cars here are advised to move their cars to an alternative parking location.