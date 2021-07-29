City of Champaign wants your input in hiring 2 public officials

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Champaign is looking for your help to hire 2 important positions. The police chief and the public works’ director.

The city has a few surveys out right now, and they have a handful of meetings planned. They want you to have input in the recruitment profiles for each job.

“We want to make sure we hear from the public, so we can identify what characteristics and priorities they expect, and need from their leaders in these key positions for the city,” Jeff Hamilton, Communications Manager, said.

The City has scheduled the following community meetings to encourage community engagement:

Public Works Director Community Meetings

Wednesday, August 4, 6-8:00 pm, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., Champaign

Saturday, August 7, 10 am-noon, Douglass Branch Library, 504 E. Grove St., Champaign

Chief of Police Community Meetings

Monday, August 9, 6-8:00 pm, Garden Hills Academy, 2001 Garden Hills Dr., Champaign

Thursday, August 12, 2-4:00 pm, City Building (Council Chambers), 102 N. Neil St., Champaign

Thursday, August 12, 6-8:00 pm, Barkstall Elementary School, 2201 Hallbeck Dr., Champaign

Saturday, August 14, 10 am-noon, Douglass Branch Library, 504 E. Grove St., Champaign

Saturday, August 14, 2-4:00 pm, Bethel AME Church, 401 E. Park St., Champaign

If you can’t attend a community meeting, but want to provide feedback. You can complete a survey for each position.

The surveys can be found on the City’s website (champaignil.gov/policechief and champaignil.gov/pwdirector) or you can go into the Champaign City Building and ask to fill one out, or they can be mailed to you by calling 217-403-8710.

All responses must be submitted by August 20, 2021.