City of Champaign to require masks in their facilities

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign will require visitors and employees to wear masks while inside City facilities starting Monday.

In a news release, City officials said this change is “in accordance with CDC and local public health recommendations for areas with substantial and high COVID-19 transmission rates, which includes Champaign County.”

This requirement will also apply to those attending public meetings.

Those who want in-person customer service inside City facilities will need to wear face coverings/masks. This includes those who are full vaccinated, according to the City.

“For members of the public who prefer to not observe the mask requirement, the City will continue to offer customer service by phone, email, virtual meetings, and through the City’s website,” said officials.