CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign City Manager Dorothy Ann David announced Wednesday that she will reopen the nationwide search for the City’s next Public Works Director.

The recruitment will remain open until the position is filled.

Earlier this year, the City identified three finalists but was unable to reach an agreement with any of those individuals to fill this vacancy. Having exhausted the pool of qualified applicants, the City will now reopen the search and seek out more candidates who have the education, characteristics and experience needed to successfully lead the City’s Public Works Department.

“Conducting an executive recruitment during a pandemic presented some unique challenges due to the tight job market and a reduced number of professionals looking to make a career move,” said City Manager Dorothy Ann David. “We are not alone in searching for an experienced leader for our Public Works Department, and municipalities are facing increased competition from employers in the private sector. But with COVID-19 restrictions now lifting and more people considering new job opportunities, I am optimistic that we will see an increased number of qualified candidates apply for the position.”

City officials stated, “The City is seeking an experienced professional that is a proactive problem solver, an engaged and active member of the community, a champion for diversity, a team builder and an effective motivator.”

For more information or to apply, click here.