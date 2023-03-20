CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that the city’s Public Works Department will invest more than $7 million in street maintenance projects during the upcoming construction season.

The city said that the funds will be used for rebuilding or repairing numerous streets across Champaign. The work includes concrete street patching, asphalt repaving, and complete concrete street reconstruction.

Officials said these road improvement projects are being funded through various revenue sources, including the city’s Capital Improvement Fund, Local Motor Fuel Tax, State Motor Fuel Tax, Hotel/Motel Tax, and the State of Illinois’ Local REBUILD Illinois bond funds.

Contractors will attempt to minimize the inconvenience to residents and drivers in work areas as much as possible during construction. The city said all drivers are encouraged to pay close attention to construction signs, message boards, and traffic control devices that will be in place throughout the duration of each project.

Residents can receive construction news alerts and updates by signing up on the city’s website. More detailed information about the location and scope of work for each upcoming roadwork project can be found on the city’s interactive construction map.