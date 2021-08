CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign will discuss a resolution to designate a portion of North Fifth Street as Honorary Walter Smith Way.

It would be between Tremont and Eureka streets.

Before he died, Smith initiated a football program for black youth at the Champaign Park District. This was a safe haven from gangs.

He used his own money to help do things like buy uniforms for players, fund trips and fundraising. He also helped out with summer food programs.