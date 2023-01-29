CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said a portion of the southbound lane of Melinda Ave. will be closed temporarily early this week due to tree removal.

The closure, between Bloomington Rd. and Honeysuckle Ln., is scheduled on Monday and Tuesday, between 7 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The city said Bloomington Rd. traffic will not be allowed to turn south onto Melinda Ave. However, northbound Melinda Ave. traffic will remain open and uninterrupted.

Additionally, access will be maintained to all properties.

The same area was closed last week due to tree removal too.

The city appreciates the cooperation of motorists in the area and encourages caution when traveling through work zones.