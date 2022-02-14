CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is selling six parcels of vacant land it owns throughout the city.

The parcels are meant to accommodate a single-family home and are being sold through a bidding process. Bids must be submitted to the Office of the City Clerk, located at 102 North Neil Street, by noon on Wednesday.

Specifications and instructions for bids can be found online or at the neighborhood Services Department, also located at 102 North Neil. Questions should be directed to Betsy Barclay at Betsy.Barclay@champaignil.gov.

The City of Champaign reserves the right to waive technicalities or to accept or reject bids in accordance with the city’s best interest.

The six parcels currently being sold are located at:

505 West Bradley Avenue

606 West Bradley Avenue

40 East Beardsley Avenue

1002 West Beardsley Avenue

506 Ash Street

1010 Maple Street

Any parcels of land that become available in the future can be found online when they become available.