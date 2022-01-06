City of Champaign releases 2021 crime statistics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign released crime statistics for the year 2021.
Officials said there were 259 confirmed shooting incidents in 2021 and 17 homicides (16 of which were by gunfire).
They included the percentage change from 2020 for several categories. Those include:
- Shooting incidents: 37%
- Shooting incidents with property damage: 19%
- Number of individuals struck by gunfire: 35%
- Number of homicide victims by gunfire: 60%