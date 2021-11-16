City of Champaign offers downtown parking discount

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The City of Champaign is offering something extra to drivers this holiday season.

For the entire month of December, drivers will receive two hours of free parking in the Hill Street Parking Deck in downtown Champaign. No purchase is necessary for drivers to receive the discount.

The discount is meant to encourage residents and visitors to frequent downtown businesses and restaurants this holiday season. People who take advantage of the discount are advised to check ahead on altered schedules and capacity limits related to COVID-19.

Parking at the Hill Street Parking Deck and at street meters is free on all weekends and on city holidays.