CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is encouraging people to visit the downtown area this holiday season. As part of that encouragement, they’re making it a little easier for people to park their cars.

For the entire month of December, the city will be offering up to two hours of free parking in the Hill Street Parking Deck. Drivers who park here for less than two hours will not have to pay while those who park there for longer than two hours will receive a discount off their parking fee.

The city said there is no need to provide any proof or purchase at the parking deck to receive the discount.

In addition, parking at the deck and in metered spaces throughout the city will be free on city holidays and on weekends. This policy is in effect year-round.