CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign officially has a new Fire Chief.

City Manager Dorothy Ann David announced on Friday that she appointed Andy Quarnstrom to fill the position left vacant by Chief Gary Ludwig, who resigned in July. Quarnstrom is currently the Acting Deputy Fire Chief of Operations and the elected City of Champaign Township Supervisor. He will resign from the latter position in order to focus on his new responsibilities as Fire Chief.

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed as Champaign’s next Fire Chief,” Quarnstrom said in a statement. “It will be an honor to lead this department of dedicated and talented firefighters in a city and community that I love and have had the distinct pleasure to serve over the last 26 years.”

Quarnstrom has spent his entire career in the Champaign Fire Department, starting as a Firefighter and working his way up the ranks since 1997. He became a Battalion Chief in 2019 and was appointed Acting Chief of Operations in July, when Deputy Chief Gary Gula was appointed Interim Fire Chief to replace Ludwig.

During his 26 years of service, Quarnstrom has also served as EMS Coordinator, SWAT Team medic, Emergency Medical Services Director, COVID-19 Response Leader and has taken part in numerous large-scale, multi-agency emergencies.

“Andy has dedicated his entire career to caring for the residents of Champaign. Andy is respected as a leader in fire and emergency services, and his extensive knowledge of our City makes him the right choice to serve as our next Chief,” David said. “He is a long-time resident of this community, demonstrating his commitment to public service through 26 years of experience in the Champaign Fire Department.”

“I am proud that our Fire Department is a model for professionalism and service, and I know that Andy will be a Chief that continues to build upon the City’s culture of excellence,” David added. “It is my privilege to promote him into this important leadership role.”

Quarnstrom will assume his new role on either March 1, 2024, or when the Champaign Township Board appoints a replacement Township Supervisor, whichever is sooner.