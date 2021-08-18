City of Champaign looking to allow accessory dwelling units and want to hear from you

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Champaign is looking for your help. There’s a survey out right now asking you about accessory dwelling units or AUDs.

Those are essentially smaller sized homes that sit in your yard, attached to your home, or are part of your attic or basement.

Right now, those are not allowed in Champaign, but the city is looking at changing that.

“We know there is a lot of interest in the community and the city considering this matter. So, we’re anxious to get even more responses and more comments,” Rob Kowalski, assistant planning and development director for the city, said.

He said they’ve had almost 1,000 responses already. If you want your voice heard, you can fill out a survey, here.