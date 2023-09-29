CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is inviting the community to take part in a trash and litter cleanup event next month as part of America Recycles Day.

The event will be taking place Oct. 28 at Boneyard Creek. Hosted by city staff and members of Keep Champaign Beautiful, officials said it is a great way to keep the community engaged in cleanup efforts and to remove any litter that clutters up waterways. They also said it is a great opportunity to educate people about the benefits of recycling.

For planning purposes, volunteers are asked to pre-register on the City of Champaign’s website. A free pizza lunch will be provided after the event, which will last from 10 a.m. to noon.

America Recycles Day is an initiative of Keep Champaign Beautiful’s parent organization Keep America Beautiful. Each affiliate hosts an event in late October tailored to their unique needs as part of the nationwide event.