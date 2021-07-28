City of Champaign asking for public’s input on recruiting new police chief, public works director

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA — Champaign city officials are asking people for feedback on how they should recruit the next Police Chief and Public Works Director.

A press release says the city wants suggestions from the community on what priorities, qualities, and leadership characteristics a successful candidate for each position must have to serve the best interests of the city.

There will be community meetings and surveys held for people to give their input, the city says. It’s also launching two new web pages to ensure a transparent recruitment process.

Each webpage includes information on several opportunities for people to give feedback, proposed recruitment timelines, job descriptions, and Request for Proposals (RFP) for professional recruitment firms.

The city is encouraging people to regularly check the Police Chief webpage and the Public Works Director webpage for updates and for links to the surveys. People can also call 217-403-8710 to request a mailed survey, which will be due by Aug. 20.

Community meetings are set for the following times and days:

Wednesday, August 4, 6-8:00 p.m., Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., Champaign•

Saturday, August 7, 10 a.m.-noon, Douglass Branch Library, 504 E. Grove St., Champaign

Chief of Police Community Meetings

Monday, August 9, 6-8:00 p.m., Garden Hills Academy, 2001 Garden Hills Dr., Champaign

Thursday, August 12, 2-4:00 p.m., City Building (Council Chambers), 102 N. Neil St., Champaign

Thursday, August 12, 6-8:00 p.m., Barkstall Elementary School, 2201 Hallbeck Dr., Champaign

Saturday, August 14, 10 a.m.-noon, Douglass Branch Library, 504 E. Grove St., Champaign

Saturday, August 14, 2-4:00 p.m., Bethel AME Church, 401 E. Park St., Champaign

“I encourage members of the public to get involved in the process and to share their thoughts about the qualifications and characteristics that they feel the ideal candidates must have in order to be successful,” says City Manager Dorothy Ann David. “I look forward to hearing from the public at our upcoming community meetings and reviewing the responses to the City’s surveys. Input from the public is a vitally important part of this process and will help ensure we find candidates whose experience and qualifications best align with the needs of our city.”