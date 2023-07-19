CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been a summer of security for Champaign and it’s not over yet.

The city council approved a $130,000 proposal on Tuesday for more security cameras in the downtown area. The city’s IT director, Mark Toalson, said this will be the first time this level of surveillance would be added to non-city buildings.

Right now, there are similar cameras on the Equity and Engagement and Neighborhood Services buildings, the Champaign Police Department’s headquarters and the City Building. The new cameras will go up near the parking lots and the parking garage downtown; they will be equipped with license plate readers at each entrance.

“Frequently now, until there’s a call for help or someone hears a shot fired, there’s no advance notice,” said Toalson, “But now with these cameras, we will have eyes on all these areas, so we may be able to hopefully prevent some of the bad things that have been happening before they happen.”

Toalson said these cameras will offer complete coverage of the area. He expects them to be installed in late August.