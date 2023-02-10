CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new agreement between the City of Champaign and the property owners of Champaign Park Apartments will extend the deadline for the property owners to settle their end of a court order.

On Thursday, the two parties reached an agreement to extend the deadline to March 21 for the property owners to repair the condemned units in their complex or find alternate, safe housing arrangements for displaced tenants.

The property owners have been under a court order since November to accommodate tenants who were displaced due to the heating in their buildings being broken. If the property owners couldn’t do that, the city would step in and house displaced tenants at the property owners’ expense.

The city ultimately stepped in to provide alternate housing when winter weather and extreme cold moved into the area. As of Feb. 2, the property owners owe the city over $145,000.

“The property owners have been working towards making repairs to condemned units so that displaced tenants can return to safe housing,” said City Attorney Thomas Yu. “Giving them more time to continue making repairs and securing vacant units, while also agreeing to reimburse the city for rehousing displaced tenants, was determined to be in the best interests for both parties.”

Under the terms of the new agreement, the city will continue to house displaced tenants until the property owners repair condemned units or find alternate, safe housing. The property owners, meanwhile, will be required to reimburse the $145,000 they currently owe within 30 days, along with further expenses reimbursed on a monthly basis.

The agreement also requires that the property owners board all broken windows within seven days. They must also board and secure exterior windows to any vacant building and secure unoccupied units with 30 days, along with arranging for proper security gates and security personnel within 60 days of the conclusion of the case.