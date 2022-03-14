As Spring approaches, the City of Champaign wants people to get their yards ready for it.

The city announced the dates of its 2022 Spring Yard Waste Collection, with the two zones in the city each having a collection date in April and May.

Homes located in the Orange Zone will have their collection dates on April 11 and May 9. Homes located in the Blue Zone will have their collection dates on April 18 and May 16. A map of the two zones can be found here.

Yard waste must be placed in a paper 30-gallon bag, with yard waste considered leaves, grass clippings and plant materials. The bags must be placed within 10 feet of the curbside and five feet away from obstacles like mailboxes and fire hydrants by 6 a.m. on a scheduled collection date.

No plastic bags or containers, or bags containing rocks, glass, potted plants, mulch or pet waste will not be collected.