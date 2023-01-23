CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced two different road closures that began earlier today at a Prospect Ave. intersection.

Columbia Ave. will be closed to through traffic between Willis Ave. and Prospect Ave. The city said motorists will need to use Willis Ave. for access to properties in the 900 block of W. Columbia.

Additionally, a southbound lane of Prospect Ave. will be closed between Vine St. to S. Columbia Ave.

The closures are due to an emergency sewer repair. The city said work is expected to extend into next week due to the inclement weather forecast.

The city advises all motorists to pay close attention to traffic control devices and marked detours. They also thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during the closures.