CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one lane on Bradley Ave. will be closed temporarily to perform a sewer lining project.

The closure began Tuesday and is located between Garden Hills Dr. to Redwood Dr. The city said one westbound lane will be closed daily between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., with the lane reopening overnight. The road is scheduled to reopen by 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The city appreciates the cooperation of motorists in the area and encourages caution when traveling through work zones.