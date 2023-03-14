CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of New Street will be closed beginning on Wednesday.

The closure, between White and Union Streets, is so a sanitary sewer service repair can be completed. The city said traffic will not be allowed in that block during the closure, but access to local properties will be maintained.

Officials advise everyone to seek alternate routes during the closure. They thank everyone for their cooperation and patience.

The road is scheduled to reopen on or before March 21.

The city also announced that one westbound lane of Springfield Avenue and a portion of Park Avenue will be closed on Wednesday.