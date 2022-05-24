CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign recently announced the kickoff of a summer filled with City-sponsored community events for this year’s “CommYOUnity: It takes YOU to make it work!” summer engagement campaign.

CommYOUnity events are free and open to the public.

The 2022 “CommYOUnity: It takes YOU to make it work!” event schedule kicks off this week and will run all summer long.

Schedule of some upcoming events:

Country Brook Block Party – May 26 – 4:00-6:00 p.m. – 2502 W Springfield Avenue, Champaign. This neighborhood block party at Country Brook Apartments will feature free food, inflatables, music and resource vendors.

– May 26 – 4:00-6:00 p.m. – 2502 W Springfield Avenue, Champaign. This neighborhood block party at Country Brook Apartments will feature free food, inflatables, music and resource vendors. Garden Hills Park-Raising Party – June 10 – 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. – Hedge POP Park (1500 Block of Hedge Road). A new pop-up park is being built for community residents to enjoy, including a basketball court, benches and more. Join neighborhood residents in bringing the park to life by completing the final touches of amenity installations, then stick around for some free food, music and more fun activities for everyone to enjoy.

– June 10 – 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. – Hedge POP Park (1500 Block of Hedge Road). A new pop-up park is being built for community residents to enjoy, including a basketball court, benches and more. Join neighborhood residents in bringing the park to life by completing the final touches of amenity installations, then stick around for some free food, music and more fun activities for everyone to enjoy. Streetfest – June 11 – 5:00-10:00 p.m. – Neil Street/Main Street. In coordination with the Champaign Park District, the City is sponsoring this event in the streets of beautiful Downtown Champaign. Featuring live music from local bands Decadents, Retro Via and Funk Brotherz. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Officials said more CommYOUnity events will be announced soon to ensure everyone enjoys a summer filled with fun activities for the whole family. Visit website to review the growing list of events to be scheduled through August.