CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Tuesday that all new city-produced programming will be available with closed captions.

This programming includes live meetings of the City Council, Boards and Commissions, scripted programming and video recordings.

“I’m very excited that the City is able to offer this great new service to our residents,” said Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen. “Providing closed captions has been a goal of mine for some time and I’m pleased we can now offer them to those who watch City meetings on cable television or online. Making the deliberations of our City government more accessible is very important and I’m proud that Champaign is a leader in offering this great new service to our residents.”

Kerry Lowry, Deaf Services Coordinator for PACE, Inc. Center for Independent Living, spoke of the impact closed captioning will have on the community.

“We believe that these closed captions will be beneficial to many people in our community. They’ll make

the city’s televised meetings more accessible for the deaf and hard of hearing communities, as well as

for many other populations of people with and without disabilities,” Lowry said. “PACE, Inc. was delighted to collaborate with the City of Champaign on these accessibility efforts, and we are grateful that they were so receptive to our feedback.”