CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of Clark Street will be closed temporarily beginning on Monday.

The closure, between Prairie and State Streets, is in order to install water service at the 300 block of W. Clark Street. Officials said traffic will not be allowed during the closure, but access will be maintained to all local properties.

The city advises all drivers to use alternate routes to avoid the closure. They thank everyone for their cooperation and patience in advance during the project.

The road is scheduled to reopen on April 3.