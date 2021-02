Sidewalks need to be cleared by Saturday at 11 a.m.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a lot of snow out there and if you have not cleared it, you may want to get out that shovel.

The City of Champaign activated its sidewalk snow removal ordinance. Snow and ice is to be removed if you live or own property in the Downtown and Campustown areas.

The city ordinance requires sidewalks to be cleared 48 hours after the public works director’s declaration. That means they need to be cleared by Saturday at 11 a.m.