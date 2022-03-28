CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Monday that it is now accepting bids from firms to provide private security in the Downtown area of the city.

The selected firm would provide security services on the busiest days and hours for visitors to Downtown bars and restaurants. The city said this move is meant to address public safety and order maintenance concerns.

The city said that Downtown refers to the area bounded by Washington Street to the north, First Street to the east, University Avenue to the south and State Street to the west.

Bids can be submitted online.