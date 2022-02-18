BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Blooming Police said they are resuming normal business operations after a busy day Thursday.

In a news release, officers said a “Traffic Collision Alert” within the city of Bloomington has ended. “Weather conditions have improved enough for the Police Department to resume normal business operations,” stated the department.

The alert was activated Thursday afternoon. Officers stated if drivers were involved in a crash between then and when the alert was terminated–at 8 a.m. Friday–then they will need to report the crash together and in person. You can do so at the police department on South East Street. You will need to do that no more than five business days after the crash.