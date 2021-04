ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in its history, the city of Arcola will have a Latino mayor.

Jesus Garza topped Mark Smith by 28 votes in a four-way race for mayor.

Garza moved to Arcola from Mexico 28 years ago, and has since raised four kids and started his own business called 3 J’s Transmission. He said he could not have done any of this without the support of the people in his town, and he hopes that as mayor, he can give back to the community who gave him so much.