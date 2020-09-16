City not extending emergency order regarding ban on indoor dining service

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials said they will not extend the temporary ban on indoor dining service.
In a news release, the City said Emergency Order 20-10 will expire at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Restaurants affected by the order will then be able to resume indoor service under the governor’s Restore Illinois Plan.
Restaurants in the area bounded by Springfield Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, Florida Avenue, and Wright St. may resume indoor food and beverage service per Governor Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Phase 4 Guidelines for bars and restaurants and City of Urbana Emergency Order 20-08 Operating Guidelines concerning seating and occupancy in bars and restaurants.City of Urbana