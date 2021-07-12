City names park after Officer Chris Oberheim

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Monticello passed a resolution to name a park after fallen Champaign Police Officer, Chris Oberheim. It will be near Green Apple Lane and Route 47.

Officer Oberheim was killed in the line of duty in May. He lived in Monticello, so the city wanted to honor him and his family. During the meeting, several people spoke about the tight knit community and how they support one another. Officer Oberheim coached youth softball. The park would contain a sports complex and recreation center.

“The city hereby declares that Lot 42 of Appletree Fourth Subdivision and the recreation improvements there too shall be named Oberheim Park,” Mayor Larry Stoner said.

They also spoke about paying for the park’s development and hope to get the project going soon.