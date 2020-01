DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The city voted to annex more properties at Tuesday’s city council meeting. They started annexing properties last year. The city has brought in between 200 to 300 parcels since the end of 2019. Decatur’s population has declined, and they wanted to bring in more property to avoid losing money in the Census, create clearer boundaries, and create more fairness.

The city manager says they will continue to annex but likely at a slower pace this year.