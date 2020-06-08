City mayor resigns from post

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Seth Goodman announced Friday he has resigned from his post as Mayor for the City of Lincoln.

Citing that “the weight of this job” has become too much for him to handle, Goodman tendered his resignation Friday evening in a public Facebook post.

To the citizens of Lincoln, Illinois –



It has been my pleasure to serve as your Mayor for the past 3+ years. When I randomly decided one day en route to St. Louis with a friend that I was going to run for Mayor of the City of Lincoln, Illinois, never did I ever envision myself actually winning and having the privilege to serve the City that I was born and raised within. The late Fuzz Werth gave me the initial idea – and I decided to take it and run with it. I have not only met countless new people that I have formed lifelong friendships with, but I have also learned so incredibly much with regards to politics on the local level and have acquired many skills that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.



Given the fact that I was born and raised and also own a business within this community, it was natural for me to want to serve in an effort to better our town. I have always taken great pride in my hometown – that will never change.



The weight of this job within the past few months has become too much for me to handle. I have to remember myself, the business that I have worked so hard to acquire/build, and that you have every right to draw the line for your health and your sanity. I am not a quitter, and this decision has not weighed lightly on me by any means. I made a commitment to this community to faithfully serve them, and even though I feel as though I am letting you down, I can honestly say that I gave it my all over the past three years.



To the alderman, City officials, department heads, etc. that I have had the privilege to serve alongside during my term – thank you – for the constant guidance and insight as well as for always being there for me when needed. I appreciate you all more than words and actions can ever say and/or express.



With this being said, as of today’s date, I am tendering my resignation as the Mayor for the City of Lincoln, Illinois. I thank you all for allowing me to serve you and yours. It has truly been my honor – and you can bet that I will continue to invest and be involved within the community for decades to come. Lincoln Mayor Seth A. Goodman’s Resignation Letter, published on Facebook.

When asked about what the next steps would be for selecting a new mayor, an employee who answered the phone Monday morning at the city clerk’s office told WCIA that a decision has not been made yet.

Goodman’s resignation was followed just days after Lincoln’s fire chief, Bob Dunovsky, shared a Facebook post encouraging looters to target homes displaying signs supporting presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. The post stated supporters of President Donald Trump would ‘blow off’ the heads of looters, and that the two Democrat candidates “don’t believe in guns.”

A written apology from Dunovsky was later made to Mayor Goodman, the city council and Lincoln residents. The chief said Thursday his decision to share the Facebook post was made “without much thought.”