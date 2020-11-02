City looks to fill vacated council seat

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana is looking to fill a vacated seat on their city council.

City officials stated they are looking for applicants for the Ward 2 seat vacated by Alderman Julie Laut, who announced her departure effective October 28. Now, per state law, the mayor has 60 days from the resignation date to recommend an appointment to council. Officials said the appointment will fill the remainder of the term, which ends on May 3, 2021.

The mayor will bring a recommendation to the council on December 21. The council must vote on the appointment within 30 days.

A City-provided map of Urbana Ward 2’s boundaries.

If you wish to apply for the seat, you can fill in an application online. It can also be requested through email. Those applications are due by 5 p.m. on November 30.

According to the City, applicants must meet the following legal qualifications: