City looks to fill vacated council seat

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana is looking to fill a vacated seat on their city council.
City officials stated they are looking for applicants for the Ward 2 seat vacated by Alderman Julie Laut, who announced her departure effective October 28. Now, per state law, the mayor has 60 days from the resignation date to recommend an appointment to council. Officials said the appointment will fill the remainder of the term, which ends on May 3, 2021.
The mayor will bring a recommendation to the council on December 21. The council must vote on the appointment within 30 days.
If you wish to apply for the seat, you can fill in an application online. It can also be requested through email. Those applications are due by 5 p.m. on November 30.
According to the City, applicants must meet the following legal qualifications:
- Must be eligible to vote in municipal elections.
- Must have lived in Ward 2 for at least one year before the appointment
- Must not owe any delinquent taxes, fines or fees to the City when the oath of office is taken.
- Must not have been convicted of a felony in any U.S. court.
- Must be able to attend city council meetings every Monday night and other events.