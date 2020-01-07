City looks into odor issue at waste water facility

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people in town say they have noticed a strong odor coming from the town’s waste water facility.

City officials say there is a reason why. There have been some mechanical breakdowns in the treatment process at the plant. Also, production at Rantoul Foods has increased so more waste is being put into the sewer system. However, the City is working to repair the issue. They are currently working to get rid of the odor. They hope to have the problem fixed sometime before summer.