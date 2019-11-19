City looking to future of transportation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city council is looking at what the city could need down the road for transportation. Council will hear a presentation Tuesday night on the Vision for Future Transportation Needs from the Regional Planning Commission.

The plan looks a couple decades into the future, and was developed based on extensive public input from people in the greater Champaign-Urbana area. Key highlights of the plan include the proposed Illinois Terminal expansion, the demand for pedestrian and bike access, and an overall reduced carbon footprint.

This plays hand-in-hand with the future business and economic growth of the C-U area, with Champaign growing the most rapidly.

