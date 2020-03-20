City limits access to municipal buildings

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials announced they will be limiting public access to their municipal buildings.

In a release, officials said they are doing this to keep their employees healthy and keep necessary staffing levels to continue to provide services.

The main municipal building on South Vine Street and the Public Works building will be closed to the general public. Only City employees will be allowed inside.

There are telephones inside the entryways of these buildings. Residents can use them to contact staff inside during normal business hours. After business hours, phones at the main municipal building will be answered by METCAD 911 staff.

Here is a list of general phone numbers for each City department: