City library closed, due dates extended

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Public Library (DPL) has been closed to both patrons and staff until further notice.

A press release from Library Director Jennifer Hess said they ask patrons to not return materials to their outside drop boxes during this time. All loaned materials have had their due dates extended and no late fines will accrue because of their closure. Also, the library will no longer offer curbside pickup of materials.

The release added their patrons can still download many online materials, including books, music, movies and reference materials. Some of those may require a library card number.

Click here to sign up for a card through their website.

A post on DPL’s Facebook page stated, “These are stressful times. Many of you are staying at home. Whether your stress level has reached a new peak, or you’re just bored and want something to occupy your time, check out these books and more on Hoopla. All of them are available online with a Danville Public Library card. No holds, no wait times, just pick your title and check it out on your phone, tablet, or computer immediately.”

The DPL is not the only area library that has been closed. The Champaign Public Library announced its closure Friday. The Urbana Free Library announced Sunday they would be closed through March 30. The Decatur Public Library announced Friday it will be closed through April 8.