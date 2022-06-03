CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – People across the country, and in central Illinois, are pushing for change this weekend. It’s for Gun Violence Awareness Day, which comes just one day after President Biden’s national address on the issue.

Champaign Mayor Feinen and city employees all wore orange Friday. They posted on social media to spread awareness of gun violence and remember the victims.

Orange symbolizes the gun violence prevention movement. People began wearing that color on this day in 2015 after a teenage girl was killed by a stray bullet in chicago. Orange was her favorite color, and it’s the color hunters use to protect themselves.

Illinois State Police also recognized the movement. They said they’re spreading awareness of the importance of secure gun storage to prevent children from accessing firearms.

It’s not just happening Friday. The city of Champaign said they’ll be honoring victims and survivors of gun violence all weekend, and they’ve been working to address it.

Two violence prevention events will take place Saturday morning. On June 4, McLean County Moms Demand Action will host speakers and a Walk of Rememberance at an official “Wear Orange” gathering at Anderson Park, East Shelter, 503 E College Ave. in Normal at 10 a.m.

Also on June 4, several Danville organizations will co-sponsor “Community Day 2022” along with the Violence Prevention Task Force at 11 a.m. in Garfield Park. They’re welcoming all members of the community to attend for food and games, as well as free Covid-19 testing and vaccinations.