City leaders respond to Region 6 resurgence mitigations

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — City leaders in Champaign and Urbana are calling on their community to support local restaurants as Region 6 faces resurgence mitigations.

The mitigation measures will be implemented starting on Monday for Region 6, which includes Champaign County. Those measures include:

No indoor service at bars and restaurants

Outdoor service must end by 11 p.m.

Reservations will be required at restaurants and bars

There will be limited gatherings of 25 people at the most.

For other mitigation measures click here.

Leaders are asking their communities to continue to support their local restaurants. They said residents can help by dining outdoors as weather allows; using curbside pick-up and delivery; and respecting curbside pick-up zones in Champaign’s Downtown and Campustown and keep them for those getting takeout orders. They are also asking their community to wear their masks and maintain social distance.