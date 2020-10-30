City leaders respond to Region 6 resurgence mitigations

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — City leaders in Champaign and Urbana are calling on their community to support local restaurants as Region 6 faces resurgence mitigations.
The mitigation measures will be implemented starting on Monday for Region 6, which includes Champaign County. Those measures include:
- No indoor service at bars and restaurants
- Outdoor service must end by 11 p.m.
- Reservations will be required at restaurants and bars
- There will be limited gatherings of 25 people at the most.
For other mitigation measures click here.
Leaders are asking their communities to continue to support their local restaurants. They said residents can help by dining outdoors as weather allows; using curbside pick-up and delivery; and respecting curbside pick-up zones in Champaign’s Downtown and Campustown and keep them for those getting takeout orders. They are also asking their community to wear their masks and maintain social distance.
The Cities of Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, and Rantoul will continue to work closely with area restaurants and bars, as well as the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, to provide additional support and guidance during this time. In addition, they will continue to work with our local economic development partners to provide businesses in need guidance and support with State Business Interruption Grants.