City leaders fear possible loss of “Metropolitan Statistical Area” status

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City leaders are concerned Decatur could lose its status as a “Metropolitan Statistical Area” after the federal Office of Management and Budget announced it was considering raising the bar for MSAs from 50,000 people to 100,000 people.

“It’s a little bit of a kick in the teeth to have this just come out of nowhere,” Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said. “I don’t want somebody to come along and pat me on the head and say it’s going to be fine. I need to know it’s going to be fine.”

Right now, however, Wolfe doesn’t know what to make of the possible change.

“We have concerns, because I don’t know why they’re doing this,” she said.

There’s one thing she’s fairly certain of.

“It’s not like we’re going to get a bonus for being smaller,” Wolfe said.

“The Office of Management and Budget says this is not a funding move,” City manager Scot Wrighton said. “I’m suspicious because OMB uses these statistics to determine allocation of funds.”

Wrighton has spent the last few years working to boost Decatur’s population. He’s awaiting Census data.

“We don’t know what Decatur’s Census status will be yet, but we know it will be more than 50,000 and less than 100,000,” he said.

Wrighton has overseen the annexation of dozens of homes on the fringes of town and is working with retail consultants to recruit more businesses.

“I don’t think it changes necessarily our marketing that Decatur is a great place to live, to raise a family,” Wrighton said. “That message doesn’t change. What changes is we have to talk even more about why OMB did this and that it shouldn’t be a factor for their consideration.”

It’s a message Wolfe hopes people hear loud and clear, regardless of what decisions are made later this year.

“The goalpost moves a lot in government,” Wolfe said. “So, you know, we continue to do everything we can to make Decatur an attractive place for people to do business, for people who want to live here, for them to raise families and to want to be.”

143 other MSAs are at risk of losing their status and being renamed “micropolitan” statistical areas. That’s more than a third of all MSAs currently.