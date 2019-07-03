City lays out details on casino plan

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The city has been given the green light to build a casino but they have less than four months to come up with a comprehensive plan and submit an application to the state gaming board.

A presentation at Tuesday night’s city council meeting kick started the conversation about the casino’s future. A lot of new information came out.

They announced the location that was selected and laid out the details of what the city is looking for out of this massive development.

Vicki Haugen is on the casino steering committee. She says, “This really is going to be a marathon process.”

The city is working with Vermilion Development to expedite the planning of this multi million dollar project as the license application deadline on October 28th is fast approaching.

There’s a long list of decisions to be made in a short amount of time. The casino steering committee settled on the area south of the I-74 interchange near the Illinois/Indiana border.

The next big step is choosing an operator. Haugen says, “It’s a very specialized development and a very expensive development starting with the $250,000 non-refundable application fee to the gaming board.” The operator will put up that money at their own risk, not at the city’s expense.

Dave Cocagne with Vermilion Development says there’s a long list of requirements they’re looking for before they decide. They’ll start evaluating prospective companies for experience in the gaming industry, design plans, potential job predictions, compliance record, and safety and security expectations.

Cocagne says they’re also looking at “how we leverage that investment into the Danville community and utilize it to benefit the community as a whole while being true to its roots and drawing in the wonderful legacies of Danville.” They want an operator who can spur development outside of casino and around the city.

The city says they’re expecting to generate lot of tax revenue from this but they don’t have an estimated amount yet.

While the plan progresses, some did show concern about the possible affects of a casino at the council meeting during public comment. Randy Downy said, “People who abuse alcohol have a 23 times higher rate of gambling addiction. Also according to a study by Georgia State University 50% of problem gamblers commit crimes.”

Despite concerns, the city does plan to move forward with the casino development. The developer and the steering committee with start considering companies to take on the project. They have until end of July to apply.

The state requires at least one public hearing to be held to inform and include the public in the process of the plan. That has to happen before the application deadline. But no date has been set yet.